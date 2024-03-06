Search for justice goes on in Alberta Williams’ unsolved B.C. murder case

Alberta Williams went missing in Prince Rupert over 34 years ago

Claudia Williams with her granddaughter Keesha Williams at the Women’s Memorial March in downtown Vancouver on Feb. 14 to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two spirit (MMIWG2S). Claudia’s sister Alberta’s murder is still unsolved after she went missing in Prince Rupert over 34 years ago. (Contributed/Claudia Williams)

Claudia Williams is still searching for justice for her sister Alberta Williams’ murder more than 34 years after Alberta went missing in Prince Rupert.

Alberta’s family attended the Women’s Memorial March in downtown Vancouver on Feb. 14 to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two spirit people (MMIWG2S).

The march was closely followed by what would have been Alberta’s 61st birthday on Feb. 20.

Claudia said the annual march is a supportive network for her and her family, who are still left without any answers after more than three decades.

On the night Alberta went missing, the two sisters were on a night out in Prince Rupert celebrating the end of their summer jobs at a nearby fish cannery.

Claudia said she believes there are people who may have information relevant to Alberta’s unsolved murder who have yet to come forward and is hoping to spark people’s memory by keeping the the case in the public’s eye.

Claudia has been looking for justice ever since her sister went missing in August 1989, and is in regular contact with the RCMP’s E-PANA division, which investigates the many murders that have occurred on the notorious Highway 16, dubbed “The Highway of Tears.”

Alberta’s murder was the subject of a popular eight-part CBC podcast called “Who Killed Alberta Williams?”

The RCMP encourage anyone with information on Alberta Williams or any other E-PANA cases to call their tip line at 1-877-543-4822.

