Search for missing baby Tyler continues for second day in Langley

The Amber Alert remains in effect for the three-month-old

Three-month-old Tyler Derocher is still missing as of mid-day Friday, April 5, and Langley RCMP are asking anyone with tips to call them immediately.

Derocher is the subject of an Amber Alert, after he was taken without permission by his mother, Brianne Darlene Ford, on Thursday afternoon.

“We are requesting everyone to contact the Langley RCMP if they have any information available, and we will act on any tips that we receive,” Cpl. Zynal Sharoom said at a briefing update Friday morning at the Langley RCMP detachment headquarters.

Police are continuing their search for the child and his mother.

Mounties now believe the suspect, 35-year-old mother Brianne Darlene Ford, has only one side of her brown hair shaved with purple highlights.

The last time she was seen, she was wearing a black leather jacket – but investigators can’t yet confirm if she was wearing it at the time of the abduction.

The search Thursday night was extensive, with Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue setting up a command post on the corner of 72nd Avenue and 208th Street, in the area where Durocher and Brianne Darlene Ford, the woman believed to have taken him, were last seen.

