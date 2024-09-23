Search manager describes 'truly epic' rescue of B.C. child after 4-day search

Nechako Valley Search & Rescue president, Chris Mushumanski, recounts the remarkable story of Oaklynn Schweder

In his 27-year career in Search and Rescue (SAR) in the Nechako Valley, Chris Mushumanski describes the story of finding six-year-old Oaklynn Schweder after a four-day search as "truly epic."

Nechako Valley SAR president Mushumanski, led the large-scale search operation in Southbank, near Burns Lake, from September 19 to 22, after Oaklynn was reported missing from her home on September 19. As a six-year-old on the autism spectrum and non-verbal, the search was particularly urgent.

SAR teams from across northern B.C. and the province collaborated with the RCMP, canine units, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), and Canadian Rangers. Throughout the search, 600 to 1,000 personnel and volunteers from Oaklynn's Skin Tyee band, Burns Lake, and neighbouring communities took part. The operation also utilized helicopters, drones, and heat-sensor technology to enhance the search efforts.

On Sunday evening, September 22, just after 6 p.m., an organized search team found Oaklynn as they were returning to the Skin Tyee band office due to fading daylight. They heard a voice and headed in that direction.

"Oaklynn ran up from a densely wooded ravine and into the arms of one of the searchers," Mushumanski said.

He described her survival in the harsh conditions of northern British Columbia as nothing short of "miraculous."

"It was jaw-dropping to see how well she was doing... absolutely incredible. Remarkably, after 72 hours, she was in surprisingly good condition—able to stand, speak, and run."

Mushumanski said they were getting worried on Saturday (Sept. 22) about the odds of finding a child alive after 72-hours, especially considering the nighttime temperatures in northern B.C. at this time of year.

"Reports indicated Oaklynn was wearing only socks and didn’t have a jacket, which heightened our concerns. She had been out for three nights. As time went on, especially when we weren't getting any signs from the searchers, our worries increased. But clearly, she turned out to be one tough little cookie."

Nothing is known about how the child was able to survive for those many days.

Mushumanski speculates that Oaklynn may have been moving around to generate heat and foraging for berries to eat.

"We did have coverage in the area that she was located, so my best guess is that she was likely moving around which would have helped her generate warmth. If she found berries or similar food, she might have moved from patch to patch for sustenance, as she displayed more energy than we expected after being missing for so long."

According to Mushumanski, Oaklynn's instinct to stay active played a significant role in her survival.

Reflecting on the emotional impact of the search for all those involved, Mushumanski said, "I hope everyone can experience the overwhelming joy of seeing a mother reunited with her child after such a stressful time. It rekindles your passion for helping others and gives hope during bleak moments.

Mushumanksi said this will be one of the highlights of his SAR career. "This was truly epic."

He concluded with an expression often used in SAR when someone goes above and beyond, 'Bravo Zulu'.

"So to all of my SAR colleagues involved with this, the folks in BCWS, RCMP, Emergency Management, Climate Readiness, and all of the community members and organizations, I say sincerely, Bravo Zulu."

