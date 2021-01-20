Search of Colwood home reveals stolen fish finder, drug trafficking evidence

After searching a Colwood home on Jan. 9, West Shore RCMP suspect a 46-year-old woman of stealing a pricey fish finder and trafficking drugs.

The investigation began on Jan. 3 when police were looking into a report of a break and enter into a boat docked at the Pedder Bay Marina in Metchosin. Several items, including a $1,000 fish finder were stolen.

With evidence suggesting the items were being stored in a home located in the 3000-block of Haida Drive in Colwood, officers executed a search warrant on Jan. 9. Police discovered items stolen during the break and enter as well as narcotics suspected to be a mixture of fentanyl and amphetamine, cutting agents and drug packaging paraphernalia.

Police identified a 46-year-old woman as a suspect and are recommending charges related to drug trafficking, break and enter and possession of stolen property.

Investigators also seized a second fish finder they believe to be stolen. Anyone who believes it is theirs can contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

