Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, has been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

Search crews have resumed looking for a missing Merritt cowboy who disappeared in January.

Ben Tyner was reported missing on Jan. 28, two days after he was last seen, after his riderless horse was found on a logging road off Highway 97 near Winnie Flats in Merritt.

RCMP declared Tyner’s disappearance suspicious in March. although police did not disclose why they thought it might be criminal in nature.

READ MORE: Disappearance of Merritt cowboy now deemed suspicious

READ MORE: ‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

“Now that the snow has melted, the search for Mr.Tyner is resuming today at the Nicola Ranch,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in an email.

However, there is “nothing new to report” in the investigation.

The search for Tyner, who was originally from Wyoming and had been working as a manager at Nicola Ranch before he disappeared, will use RCMP air units, police dogs, tactical teams and the dive team.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sooke council clears way for four pot stores

Just Posted

New measles case in Victoria makes six in the South Island

Island Health warning of exposure at Royal Oak shopping complex

Fund launched for victims of fatal Esquimalt apartment fire

Difficult fire would have been worse if not for coordinated efforts of four departments

Saanich councillor accuses colleagues of working outside the ‘public eye’

Coun. Nathalie Chambers says process behind proposed housing forum ‘has run afoul of good governance’

Sooke council clears way for four pot stores

Zoning amendment bylaw passes with only one no vote

CRD showcases beaver activity for your young eager beavers

Guided walk to beaver lodge in Saanich runs April 13

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Forestry, recreation squeezed by B.C. caribou recovery strategy

Herds fade away, even in parks protected from development

Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

Fentanyl and other fentanyl-related substances continue to be a ‘major driver’

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Most Read