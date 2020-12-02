Sean Hart, 34, was last seen leaving the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility on Nov. 6. (Saanich Police Department)

Sean Hart, 34, was last seen leaving the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility on Nov. 6. (Saanich Police Department)

Search spreads for Saanich man missing from mental health facility for nearly a month

Family hopeful as possible sightings reported across Island and in Vancouver

Family members of a missing Saanich man are planning to organize independent searches locally and on the mainland in an effort to bring him home as police follow up on possible sightings.

Sean Hart, 34, has been missing since Nov. 6 when he unexpectedly left the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility in the 4500-block of Blenkinsop Road.

On Nov. 18, his mother, Penny Hart, flew in from Calgary to spread the word about her son’s disappearance. Since arriving, she has been plastering posters everywhere and asking the community to keep an eye out for her son.

Twenty days after he disappeared, some 45 Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization search and rescue volunteers searched Mount Douglas Park for any evidence of Hart.

READ ALSO: Mother of missing Saanich man begs public to help find her son

The volunteers searched the entire park in one day but found no sign of him, Penny said. With nothing to go on, the crews called off their search. She’s grateful to the volunteers, Saanich police and members of the community who have assisted with the search so far.

Const. Markus Anastasiades of the Saanich Police Department said possible sightings have been pouring in from all over the Island and Vancouver, and police are investigating each one but so far, none have led to anything.

If a sighting is confirmed, it would provide a starting point and another search could begin in the surrounding area, Penny explained. She noted that the family plans to recruit volunteers and conduct their own searches locally and on the mainland in the coming days.

READ ALSO: Saanich police still searching for man who unexpectedly left mental health facility

Hart, who has schizophrenia, became sick after taking LSD as a teen and “has been struggling with mental illness for a long time” but is a survivor, Penny explained.

She noted that when he’s stable, Hart is very personable but when he’s manic, he prefers to seclude himself so she worries “he’s either lost or hurt in the woods.”

This isn’t the first time Hart has gone missing – incidents he refers to as “adventures” – and each time he becomes manic while off his medications, she explained. Penny added that once he’s stable again, he always apologizes for making the family worry.

She emphasized that one in five people struggles with mental illness and that it’s not something to be afraid of. She hopes the community will think of him as someone’s missing son rather than a sick person.

READ ALSO: Head of Island Health says Saanich Peninsula Hospital not part of racist guessing game

“Sean is a beautiful person,” she said. “A lot of people love him.”

Hart is described as a Caucasian man, six feet tall, weighing 130 pounds with blue eyes and long, curly, brown hair. He was last seen dressed in all black and wearing a white mask.

Because he has been off his medication for nearly a month, Hart requires immediate medical attention. Police ask that anyone who spots him call 911 instead of approaching him. A Mental Health Act warrant has been issued for his arrest.

For updates from the family, follow Find Sean Hart on Facebook.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

missing personSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria hospital takes in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health
Next story
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

Just Posted

Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital took in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health as part of a provincial agreement. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria hospital takes in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health

Royal Jubilee Hospital takes patients as part of provincial transport network

Island Health is expanding COVID-19 testing in Nanaimo with a new testing location at Vancouver Island University. (News Bulletin file photo)
Island Health issues apology over racist practices in health care system

Report by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond finds ‘widespread systemic racism against Indigenous people’

A West Shore man has been handed two tickets for failing to wear a mask after verbally abusing staff at a coffee shop in View Royal and gas station in Langford. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Man ticketed twice for refusing to wear mask in same day, say West Shore RCMP

Police ask businesses to report incidences when they occur

The IIO’s chief civilian director has cleared Victoria police of any wrongdoing in the Nov. 21 death of a man they had earlier arrested. (Black Press Media file photo)
Investigation clears Victoria police of wrongdoing in arrested man’s death

Police watchdog determined police action or inaction played no role in man’s death

An exposure of COVID-19 was reported for Gulf Islands Secondary School Nov. 26. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 case reported at Salt Spring Island highschool

Exposure occurred on Nov. 26

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
POLL: Has COVID-19 changed your plans for the holidays?

The lights are going up, the stacks of presents under the tree… Continue reading

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy are inviting audiences into their home for ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’. (Submitted)
Natalie MacMaster coming to you through Cowichan Performing Arts Centre

Here’s your chance to enjoy the famed fiddler in an online show with her husband Donnell Leahy.

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

A logo for Netflix on a remote control is seen in Portland, Ore.,Aug. 13, 2020. Experts in taxation and media say a plan announced Monday by the government will ultimately add to the cost of digital services and goods sold by foreign companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

The government says Canadian companies already collect those taxes when they make digital sales

Gaming content was big on YouTube in 2020. (Black Press Media files)
What did Canadians watch on Youtube during isolation? Workouts, bird feeders

Whether it was getting fit or ‘speaking moistly,’ Canadians had time to spare this year

Most Read