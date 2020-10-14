Search underway after person reported in the water of Victoria’s Inner Harbour

VicPD says at least one officer has been in the water searching

VicPD officers at the Johnson Street bridge for a report of a person in the water on Oct. 14. (VicPD/Twitter)

A search is underway in Victoria after a report of someone entering the water in the Inner Harbour.

Victoria Police Department took to social media to alert residents to their presence in the area the afternoon of Oct. 14. VicPD said an officer was in the water near the Johnson Street bridge searching for a person for a “significant” amount of time and was subsequently treated by paramedics for exposure to the cold.

– @vicpdcanada at the base of the Johnson Street bridge after an officer saw a person in the water. That officer went into the water and searched for the person for some time, that officer has been treated by paramedics, person in water has not been located. @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/oeW0TXUWFI — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) October 15, 2020

