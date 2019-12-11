Don Evans, CEO of Our Place Society, has resigned. (Black Press Media file photo)

Search underway as Our Place Society CEO Don Evans resigns

‘It’s time for me to takea break to recharge my batteries’

A search for the next CEO of Our Place Society is underway as Don Evans prepares to leave.

Evans, who has been part of the Our Place Society team for the last seven years, oversaw what the organization says was unprecedented expansion in shelters, transitional homes, employment advocacy and addiction treatment for the community’s most vulnerable citizens.

In his resignation, Evans said he is proud of what the organization has accomplished with new addiction recovery, employment, education and health care services.

“These important achievements have taken a tremendous amount of dedication and hard work by a lot of people, and I am very grateful to everyone on my team, our partners and supporters in the community who stepped forward to contribute and assist in helping others,” Evans said.

The Board of Directors at Our Place Society will be working with the organization’s leadership and management teams to ensure daily operations are not adversely affected. A nation-wide search for a new CEO is already taking place, according to a statement from Our Place.

“The board appreciates Don’s leadership and his unwavering commitment, knowing that Our Place has benefited greatly from his efforts throughout the capital region,” said board chair Ernie Quantz. “Don is a true champion of the complex issues of homelessness, and leaves behind many important legacies. We wish him the very best.”

Our Place Society has been operating for more than 50 years to serve the region’s most vulnerable people. The organization provides more than 1,000 meals per day, plus 1,200 snacks, hot showers, education, job skills, health care, addiction recovery services, donated clothing, counselling and outreach services. It also provides 45 transitional housing units and over 140 shelter spaces.

In his resignation, Evans said he will continue to help the community in the future.

“In my own life’s journey, I have learned that it’s important to know when to start and when to stop as there will always be more to do in this field of work,” Evans said. “It’s time for me to take a break to recharge my batteries, and then see how I can contribute to the community in a new way.”

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

