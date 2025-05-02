Search underway for B.C. man missing after kayak capsizes on Kootenay Lake

Emergency services still conducting search

A 21-year-old Creston man is missing following a kayaking incident on Kootenay Lake near the commonly known area of “Trashcan Beach”.

On the evening of April 30, Creston RCMP responded to a report of an overturned kayak. A man was kayaking with two other parties and was a significant distance from shore when his kayak capsized.

Several Search and Rescue organizations, search dogs, aircraft and water vessels have been working to locate the missing person. During this time, emergency services vehicles will be visible along Highway 3A while the search remains ongoing. The general public is asked to be respectful and avoid the area to limit interference with emergency personnel.

"Though we appreciate everyone’s willingness to help, please only engage if you are directed to do so by Search and Rescue or other emergency services authorities," said Sgt Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP detachment commander.

“We understand that knowledge of this individual’s identify is circulating and is likely to cause emotional hardship for many in our valley."

RCMP Victim Services are available and willing to help by contacting 250-428-9313.

Out of respect for the privacy of the missing person and their family, their identity will not be made public at this time.