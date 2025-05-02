Search and rescue efforts underway for missing girl in Chilliwack

Lily Coursol, 7, missing in Slesse Park area after following neighbour’s dogs into woods

Chilliwack RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Lily Coursol, who was reported missing on May 1, 2025.

People in Chilliwack gathered Thursday evening to help in the search for a missing seven-year-old girl, and she still hadn't been found by Friday at noon.

Chilliwack RCMP put a call out at 10 p.m. Thursday night, asking for the public's help to find Lily Coursol, who was reported missing on May 1.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue is on scene with a command unit, and crews from around the Fraser Valley were out until about 5 a.m., according to searchers on scene.

They are conducting a full search on the ground, and using drones in the area, as well.

According to a Chilliwack RCMP news release, crews are using “all technological resources available” to find Coursol.

They are urging those who want to help to stay away from the area and let the search and rescue teams do their work. Initially there were about 20 neighbours searching for the girl into the night, and a call was put out for more searchers to arrive Friday morning.

But by Friday morning, officials decided to stick with trained search crews, and those who arrived were turned away. A police checkpoint is in place along Sleese Road.

"We understand the public’s concern and wanting to help; however, the search consists of difficult terrain and is a heavily wooded area. Untrained personnel in the area will make search efforts more difficult and put others at unnecessary risk," Chilliwack RCMP said.

Coursol was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 50800 block of Winona Road. Police say the child apparently followed her neighbour's dogs into a wooded area but did not return with them. An air and ground search are currently underway.

Description of Lily:

Caucasian girl

7 years

4 ft (122 cm)

light brown hair

brown eyes

She was last seen wearing all pink clothing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lily Coursol is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).