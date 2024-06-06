Search underway for rower missing on B.C. river

Man, 65, reported missing on evening of Wednesday, June 5

A search is underway to find a 65-year-old male rower who was last seen in the Sumas River on Wednesday (June 5).

Const. Art Stele, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the man was last spotted travelling in the river in the 39000 block of Quadling Road – near McDonald Park and No. 3 Road.

Stele said the man was reported missing at 6:37 p.m.

He said an extensive search has involved the APD, the Air 1 police helicopter, Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue, Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services, BC Emergency Health Services, and a deployed boat.

The man has not yet been located, and Stele said the search is continuing.

“We are consulting with the RCMP's dive team to determine whether their services may be utilized in conjunction with the other efforts of the search,” he said.