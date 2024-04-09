Searchers find kayak but no paddler after man goes missing in Tahsis Inlet

Allan Duarte Da Rose was last seen on April 5 at roughly 5 p.m. kayaking on west side on inlet

A kayaker at the Tahsis Inlet has been missing since April 5.

The Nootka Sound RCMP, Tahsis Coast Guard and Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) began searching for Allan Duarte Da Rosa at roughly 10 p.m. on April 5, when he was reported overdue. Witnesses last reported seeing Duarte Da Rosa at 5 p.m. from the west side of the inlet.

After searches on both sides of the inlet, the Tahsis Coast Guard and GSAR located Duarte Da Rosa’s unoccupied kayak near the Tahsis Narrows but not him.

Duarte Da Rosa, 21, is 6’4” with dark hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black jacket.

