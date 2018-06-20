UPDATE: Search continuing for missing kayaker in East Sooke

A witness saw the man paddling out from the marina in a kayak

The search is continuing for a kayaker who did not return after setting out Monday afternoon from the Beecher Bay Marina.

Sooke RCMP located the missing man’s vehicle at the Beecher Bay Marina. A witness saw the manpaddling out from the marina in a kayak, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur.

Search-and-rescue teams located the man’s kayak off Hoskyn’s Point.

RELATED: Crews search for missing kayaker near Sooke

A Cormorant helicopter, Buffalo aircraft and Industry Canada aircraft were searching from the air while the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue and the Canadian Coast Guard had boats searching along the shoreline from Sheringham Point to Hein Bank on Monday afternoon and early evening.

The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre has called off the search and handed it over to the RCMP.

Saanich police contacted the centre Tuesday morning after he was reported missing.

The kayakers name has not been released. Police said this morning he is a 56-year-old Victoria resident.

Previous story
8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Just Posted

Two people taken into custody after TD bank robbery

VicPD say an individual left the building with an undisclosed amount of cash

UPDATE: Search continuing for missing kayaker in East Sooke

A witness saw the man paddling out from the marina in a kayak

Officials worry of fire risk at homeless camp

Regina Park camp has grown to 77 tents

BC Supreme Court rules in favour of Victoria’s plastic bag ban

Court dismisses a challenge by the Canadian Plastic Bag Association

Saanich recognizes residents for their environmental efforts

Shelagh Levey won the Long-Term Achievement award for her leadership in environmental protection.

Trudeau, Horgan condemn controversial U.S. child migrant policy

Premier John Horgan said B.C. ‘will always stand up for the values’ of diversity and inclusion

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Thirteen records broken across B.C. on Tuesday

Alt-ed program brings mindfulness to the classroom

B.C. school leading the way in anxiety reduction strategies

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

Person involved in B.C. crash must wait longer to get their blood back

Judge extends blood seizure order as police conduct Surrey impaired driving investigation

Province expected to extend fish farm licenses another 4 years

An announcement on future of 20 fish farms off B.C. coast coming Wednesday afternoon

Humboldt survivors to attend NHL Awards

Players say it’s a blessing to be back together again

Most Read