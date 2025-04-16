Second ammonia leak in six years forces arena shutdown in Port Alberni

Ice plant was installed back in 2019; closure forces BCHL playoff series to move cities

Port Alberni's hockey rink has been shut down due to an ammonia leak in its ice plant refrigeration system.

This is the second time in six years that the chiller has suffered a "catastrophic failure," according to city officials.

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, a "technical issue" was discovered in the Alberni Valley Multiplex ice plant, which is the refrigeration system responsible for creating and maintaining ice surfaces in the facility. On Wednesday, April 16, the city clarified that an ammonia leak had been detected in the system.

Out of an abundance of caution, the city shut down the ice plant, closed the arena, alerted Technical Safety BC and engaged Fraser Valley Refrigeration — its certified contracted technician — to assess the plant.

This is the second time an ammonia leak has been detected in the system, which was installed back in April 2019. The first one happened in November 2019, only 20 weeks after the chiller had been installed, and required the multiplex ice plant to be deactivated for several weeks while it was repaired. A Technical Safety BC report found cracks in the chiller, which most likely occurred during the manufacturing process.

Technicians with Fraser Valley Refrigeration have now started the process of isolating components of the plant and pumping brine out of the system and into secure holding tanks. When this is complete, the holding tanks will be transported out of the Alberni Valley for safe disposal by a certified third party.

Ice in the Weyerhaeuser rink has been lost, meaning the BC Hockey League's Alberni Valley Bulldogs will have to temporarily relocate to Frank Crane Arena in Nanaimo for their upcoming playoff series. All on-ice programs and services at the multiplex have been cancelled, but dry floor recreation activities have resumed for scheduled users.

“While the exact cause of the issue is still undetermined, it is clear that the chiller has suffered its second catastrophic failure in six years,” said Willa Thorpe, the city's director of parks, recreation and culture. “It is deeply disappointing to lose ice during the Bulldogs’ playoff run. The city was proactive in replacing the multiplex’s aging chiller in 2019 and to be faced with this second shutdown so early in its service life is frustrating to say the least. However, the public’s safety is our top priority and as such, city staff acted swiftly and professionally to remove the chiller from service."

The city says it will be working with Fraser Valley Refrigeration and Technical Safety BC to assess the plant and determine next steps.

In a press release sent to media and posted on the city's Facebook page, city CAO Mike Fox apologized to the community for the inconvenience.

"We thank those affected for their patience and understanding as we work to develop a long-range strategy that will get ice back in the multiplex,” he said.