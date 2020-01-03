A second postal worker had a run-in with a dog in Saanich on Jan. 3. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Second Canada Post worker snapped at by dog in Saanich

Incident not as serious as December dog attack, says local postal union president

A second Canadian postal worker was bitten by a dog in Saanich on Friday – less than one month after a separate worker was attacked.

Friday’s incident took place while a carrier was attempting to deliver mail on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A dog lunged and nipped them.

Jessica Dempster, president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers Victoria Local, noted that unlike in the incident on Dec. 9, where a carrier suffered puncture wounds on her hand and arm, this employee wasn’t seriously injured.

While the bite didn’t break the skin, it’s a good reminder for pet owners to keep their dogs inside while postal workers are delivering mail, Dempster said.

READ ALSO: Canada Post carrier seriously injured in Saanich dog attack

She pointed out that the dog was on a leash in the yard but still snapped at the worker. Dempster acknowledged that dogs are territorial and they may feel threatened when a postal worker comes by.

The worker that was injured in the dog attack in December is “doing well” but still has not been able to return to work.

Dempster emphasized that the breeds of the dogs involved in the incidents don’t matter because any dog can snap. The message is that all dogs should be properly secured for the safety of postal workers, she said.

Friday’s incident was reported to the Saanich Pound but as the worker wasn’t injured, Saanich police say the file was closed.

