The house where a serious assault with an edged weapon took place on April 25, 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)

Second crime scene linked to violent 2017 Oak Bay attack

Police hoping new evidence will lead to a suspect

New information has been released in connection to a violent 2017 attack in Oak Bay that links a crime scene in Sooke to the Willows Beach area incident.

On April 25, 2017 around 7 a.m. police responded to a 911 call they believe came from a woman found in a home in the 2500-block of Esplanade, indicating she had been attacked by a stranger. The 45-year-old woman required surgery after suffering significant injuries to her upper body from an edged weapon police at the time said “may have been a machete.”

The file was taken over by the Saanich Police Department.

On Tuesday (April 12), Saanich police released information from a second crime scene discovered in Sooke the day after the Oak Bay attack that detectives have confirmed is related to the primary investigation.

Video evidence related to the second crime scene shows a truck going back and forth on Sooke Road. Investigators are now looking for any information from anyone who may have seen a blue Ford Explorer Sport Trac in the Sooke area on April 26, 2017.

Over the past five years, detectives with Saanich’s major crime unit, alongside officers with the Oak Bay Police Department, have been reviewing the investigation and are hoping this new evidence will lead to the identification of a suspect.

Anyone with information can contact investigators by calling 250-475-4356 or 1-888-980-1919.

Investigators are hoping a blue truck seen travelling back and forth on Sooke Road from a second crime scene will lead to a suspect in a violent 2017 Oak Bay attack. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Investigators are hoping a blue truck seen travelling back and forth on Sooke Road from a second crime scene will lead to a suspect in a violent 2017 Oak Bay attack. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

