A second cyclist, this time in Saanich, has been struck during the Thursday morning commute in Greater Victoria. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Second cyclist struck during morning commute in Greater Victoria

Saanich crash involving a cyclist at the Braefoot Road, Epsom Drive and Cedar Hill Cross Road intersection

A second cyclist has been struck during the morning commute in Greater Victoria.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Braefoot Road, Epsom Drive and Cedar Hill Cross Road after a cyclist was struck just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The cyclist was able to get up after the crash and emergency crews were on scene. The extent of the cyclist’s injuries has not been released at this time.

The intersection itself is clear for motorists. Emergency vehicles were blocking one lane on Epsom Drive but have since cleared the scene.

ALSO READ: Cyclist struck in downtown Victoria

Another cyclist was struck at approximately 6:30 a.m. in downtown Victoria at the intersection of Yates and Broad streets. Police on scene noted limited visibility may have been a contributing factor in that crash as the bike did not have lights or reflectors. The cyclist suffered minor injuries in that crash.

