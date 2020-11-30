Second driver facing impaired charges after View Royal traffic stop leads to loaded firearms

West Shore RCMP stop swerving motorist and Saanich woman who came to pick her up

A Saanich woman faces impaired driving and firearms charges after picking up a friend in View Royal.

On Nov. 28 around 9:20 p.m. a West Shore RCMP officer was on patrol near Helmken Road and Island Highway when he spotted a vehicle swerving, according to a department news release. The officer pulled the driver over and learned she was not the registered owner and did not have a valid licence. She was issued a driving prohibition and the vehicle was towed.

The woman called the registered owner of the vehicle to pick her up. The 23-year-old Saanich woman arrived exhibiting what police noted as symptoms of drug impairment.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP pull over vehicle held together by tape and cargo strap

The officer, also a drug recognition expert, determined the second woman was impaired by drugs and her vehicle was impounded. During the investigation, the officer found several firearms in the vehicle including four semi-automatic rifles and a semi-automatic shotgun. One of the rifles and the shotgun were loaded.

Although the woman did have a valid firearms licence, loaded firearms in a vehicle are illegal. Given her impaired state and the unsafe storage, this was a public safety concern and the guns were seized. The woman will be facing both impaired driving as well as firearms-related offences.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP