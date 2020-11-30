(Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Second driver facing impaired charges after View Royal traffic stop leads to loaded firearms

West Shore RCMP stop swerving motorist and Saanich woman who came to pick her up

A Saanich woman faces impaired driving and firearms charges after picking up a friend in View Royal.

On Nov. 28 around 9:20 p.m. a West Shore RCMP officer was on patrol near Helmken Road and Island Highway when he spotted a vehicle swerving, according to a department news release. The officer pulled the driver over and learned she was not the registered owner and did not have a valid licence. She was issued a driving prohibition and the vehicle was towed.

The woman called the registered owner of the vehicle to pick her up. The 23-year-old Saanich woman arrived exhibiting what police noted as symptoms of drug impairment.

The officer, also a drug recognition expert, determined the second woman was impaired by drugs and her vehicle was impounded. During the investigation, the officer found several firearms in the vehicle including four semi-automatic rifles and a semi-automatic shotgun. One of the rifles and the shotgun were loaded.

Although the woman did have a valid firearms licence, loaded firearms in a vehicle are illegal. Given her impaired state and the unsafe storage, this was a public safety concern and the guns were seized. The woman will be facing both impaired driving as well as firearms-related offences.

 

Westshore RCMP

