Chilliwack business sends safety message after fire ignites from lithium batteries

Waste transfer facility shares 'serious reminder of how dangerous improper battery disposal can be'

A waste transfer facility in Chilliwack is reminding people how to safely dispose of lithium-ion batteries after a fire started there within minutes.

"Today, we had to close our transfer station due to a blaze that ignited in under seven minutes – caused by lithium batteries that were thrown into regular garbage," Valley Waste and Recycling Inc. stated in a social media post on Aug. 5.

"This is the second fire in just two months, and while we’re incredibly grateful that no one was hurt, it’s a serious reminder of how dangerous improper battery disposal can be."

The fire started in a pile of garbage around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5 on Aitken Road. The Chilliwack Fire Department was out at the same waste-and-recycling transfer facility on June 19 for a fire that started around 3:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, one reported there was a "large garbage pile on fire" and excavators were trying to extinguish it. A ladder truck was also sent to the site to help fight the blaze.

"Crews quickly established a water supply and worked with facility staff to contain and extinguish the fire. This joint effort greatly contributed to the successful protection of nearby buildings, limiting the fire spread to the refuse material," assistant fire chief Chris Wilson stated in a press release.

Approximately 20 firefighters from Halls 1 and 4 responded to the scene. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported, and it is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.

Both the company and the fire department went on to remind people how dangerous the batteries can be.

"Lithium batteries can ignite or explode when crushed, putting our team, equipment, and community at risk," Valley Waste and Recycling Inc. stated.

Folks should dispose of them by bringing them to a proper battery recycling drop-off, available at most recycling depots and electronics stores.

"When improperly handled or damaged, lithium-ion batteries pose a serious fire risk due to thermal runaway – a chemical reaction that may lead to fires or explosions," Wilson added.

For safe disposal options, visit the City of Chilliwack’s Waste Wizard at chilliwack.com or the Recycling Council of BC’s “Recyclepedia” at rcbc.ca/recyclepedia.

Valley Waste and Recycling Inc. went on to thank the emergency responders.

"A huge thank you to the Chilliwack Fire Department for their quick and professional response today. We are so grateful for your support and service."