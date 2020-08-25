Second Langford-based hairstylist tests positive for COVID-19

A second Langford salon has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in less than a week. (Pixabay stock photo)

A second West Shore hair salon has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Twist Salon, located in the Bear Mountain Resort, confirmed on social media Monday evening that one of its stylists has tested positive for COVID-19. A few days earlier the business warned clients one of its stylists had been in contact with someone who had tested positive and that staff member was in isolation with no other staff members showing symptoms.

The salon noted all affected clients will be contacted.

“We have been meticulous about sanitizing, hand washing, and physical distancing. All staff/clients have been required to wear masks or face shields since we’ve reopened, and we have installed plexiglass at all nail desks and the front desk so we are confident that any exposure is minimal,” the company wrote in an Instagram post.

The salon will be temporarily closed as a precautionary measure and hopes to reopen during the second week of September.

On Friday (Aug. 21), Chatters Salon at Westshore Town Centre confirmed on social media that one of its stylists had tested positive for COVID-19.

In that case, the salon noted it had been advised the risk of exposure was low.

