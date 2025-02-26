Second suspect taken into custody in alleged Duncan kidnapping

Second suspect to appear in court

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have arrested the second suspect believed to have been involved in an alleged kidnapping on Feb. 25.

"This individual, a 34-year-old man of no fixed address, is being held in custody and is set to appear in court on Feb. 26, 2025," said a news release sent out by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. "This incident is considered to be isolated and there is no further perceived risk to the public."

The RCMP said in a previous news release they were notified of an incident near Queens Street in Duncan with a report that two men were seen on video assaulting and placing a third man into a vehicle.

Later the same day, officers located the suspect vehicle while conducting patrols. One man was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

The reported victim has been located safe according to the release.

Police say on Feb. 20, Jamie Peckett was charged with kidnapping, assault with a weapon, assault and possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose. He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in a Port Alberni courtroom on Feb. 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.