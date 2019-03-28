Cherry Parado gives MLA Ellis Ross his flu shot. The province is currently in a second wave of the influenza virus, that’s hitting seniors and smokers the hardest. (Facebook photo)

Second wave of influenza hitting seniors and smokers hardest

50 per cent increase in number of flu cases recorded in the past 3 weeks

A second wave of influenza has hit the province and according to officals the new strain is hitting seniors and smokers the hardest.

“We’re seeing an influenza season where the young were picked off first and now the elderly,” says Dr. Richard Stanwick, Chief Medical Officer for Island Health. “It’s truly a double whammy.”

While the B.C. Centre for Disease Control states it’s too early to know if this wave has reached it’s peak, a 50 per cent increase in number of flu cases over the past three weeks has been recorded. Typically the flu season is associated with the winter and declared over in April, but thanks to the second wave that won’t be the case.

“We certainly anticipate that we will be extending the [flu season] probably to the middle of the month,” says Stanwick. “There’s no way we can call the flu season over when just today I’ve gotten another call from a long-term care facility where they’ve got four more cases of influenza.”

RELATED: Late-season wave of the flu makes its round in B.C.

Another five cases of influenza outbreaks have been also recorded at long-term care facilities throughout the province, leading to a recommendation from the WHO on March 21 to add the A component to next year’s vaccine strain — a change from the current vaccine.

Stanwick explains that typically officials take note from the southern hemisphere in regards to their flu season, which gives an idea of what the season will look like in the northern hemisphere, but due to the second wave of influenza that won’t be the case this year.

“The experts have decided that they’re going to be going with something totally different than the southern hemisphere,” says Dr. Stanwick.

RELATED: Quarantine at Sooke’s Ayre Manor set to be lifted

The sudden change is expected to cause some major challenges in regards to manufacturing the vaccine and making sure there’s enough for the population. Stanwick compares identifying the dominant influenza virus to a crystal ball, especially for a year or two down the road.

“They use as much science as possible, but at the end of the day it is still an inexact science and sometimes they get it wrong,” he says.

According to Stanwick, influenza kills 5,000 Canadians every year. He says there have been a ‘handful’ of deaths this particular season from the flu.

RELATED: Vancouver measles outbreak prompts vaccine vigilance on Island

“People underestimate, particularly the elderly, [the severity of this]. You’ve got other health problems — like heart problems or breathing problems — influenza is the virus that tips you over the last straw and does you in,” he says. “There are direct complications which will aggravate underlying conditions.”

He says complications are especially common for those who smoke regularly.

According to Island Health’s active outbreak list, six outbreaks of Influenza A have been recorded on the Island with two in Victoria and one in Sooke. Symptoms for Influenza A include cough, fever and aches and pains.

Island Health recommends washing your hands regularly, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze and staying home when you’re sick.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two Victoria cannabis dispensaries get municipal approval, three stuck on technicalities
Next story
Hannah Day airlifted to hospital with brain tumours

Just Posted

Overcrowding, targeted violence spur protest at Saanich jail

Correctional officers to rally outside Wilkinson jail Friday morning

Two women assaulted in downtown Victoria while waiting for a taxi

The Victoria police are looking for witnesses to an incident on March 26

UPDATED: Cougar evades police, dogs in Saanich

Greater Victoria has had a ‘number of confirmed cougar sightings’ this spring

Veterans Affairs Minister injured while touring submarine in Esquimalt

Minister Lawrence MacAuley evacuated after sustaining minor knee injury

Injunctions served to protesting Tsawout members still stand

GoFundMe for their legal defence hits $18,000

VIDEO: Pacific FC mascot hopefuls bring the heat at tryouts

Team looking for mascot ahead of inaugural season

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Electric floatplanes will change the business of flying across the strait

Harbour Air Seaplanes first in the world to attempt converting fleet to zero-emissions aircraft

VIDEO: 442 Squadron rescue operation at Long Beach, Tofino

Military unit rescues four people stranded on Lovekin Rock

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

B.C. mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

Most Read