From left to right, Educational Assistants Ute Perry, Sylvia Sundby, Christine Gillies, and Maria, Mangiola on the picket line for CUPE Local 441 on Nov. 6, 2019. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

Second week of Saanich school strike comes to a close

Talks between CUPE Local 441 and the district broke off Nov. 5

All Saanich School District (SD63) schools remain closed for instruction on Friday due to the continued job action.

On Thursday Elise McMurphy, vice chair of the Saanich Board of Education, issued a statement saying the current offer is “as good as it gets in the provincial context.”

According to the statement the District says the current offer applies the maximum funding available while addressing CUPE Local 411’s concerns. Under this offer educational assistants would receive a wage increase of up to 12.8 per cent, bus drivers would get an increase of 9.1 per cent and school secretaries would receive 10.2 per cent more.

“We are cognizant of the huge impact this job action is having on students, families and all employees,” stated McMurphy. “We urge CUPE members to have a second look at the board’s offer. It’s up to CUPE to end this strike.”

Schools in SD63 have been closed for two weeks now after talks between CUPE Local 441 and the district broke off again on Nov. 5.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Most Read