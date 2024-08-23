 Skip to content
Section of highway in Nanaimo will be closed for police investigation

Highway 19 will be closed between Aulds Road and Mostar Road-Jingle Pot Road
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
A section of the Nanaimo Parkway will be closed this morning while RCMP conduct an investigation.

The City of Nanaimo, in a social media post, advised that the park will be shut down in both directions between the Aulds Road and the Mostar Road-Jingle Pot Road intersections on Friday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m.-noon.

The investigation is related to a recent motor vehicle incident at that location.

Motorists are asked to use the old Island Highway this morning.

