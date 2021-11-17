Crews are working to repair erosion damage caused by Monday’s storm. (District of Saanich)

Section of West Saanich Road will remain closed until Nov. 22

District of Saanich says time needed to repair storm damage

West Saanich Road from Hartland Avenue to Prospect Lake Road will remain closed in both directions until Nov. 22, the District of Saanich announced Wednesday (Nov. 17).

Full barricades were set up at the site on Tuesday (Nov. 16) morning after staff noted significant erosion in multiple areas along the stretch of road. Road closed ahead signs have also been posted at various points along West Saanich Road on either side of the closure.

The section of road will remain closed until Monday as crews work to repair the erosion damage.

