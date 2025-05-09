Security enhanced at Okanagan event in wake of Vancouver festival tragedy

City of Penticton working 'closely with local event organizers'

Preliminary action has been taken to improve safety at the outdoor Penticton Farmers' Market in the wake of last month's Lapu-Lapu Day Festival tragedy in Vancouver.

Linda Van Alphen, manager of the weekly downtown market, said new security measures will include having two large vehicles parked at both sides of the market's entrances to block access for other cars.

She added that event organizers are in talks with city officials to find a long-term solution to ensure the safety of everyone at the market.

Vehicles parked in front of the market's entrances are owned by representatives of nearby participating vendors. In the case where an emergency vehicle needs to access the street — located in the 100 block of Main Street — owners will be prepared to clear the way and remove their cars from the space, according to Van Alphen.

"It's about keeping everyone safe," she stated.

The Lapu-Lapu Day tragedy, which took place on April 26 in downtown Vancouver, left 11 people dead and several others injured after a man drove through a crowd of outdoor festival-goers.

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield offered his condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

"On behalf of council and our entire community, I offer heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and all those affected by this heartbreaking event," Bloomfield said in a statement on May 2.

The B.C. government declared Friday, May 2, the provincial day of remembrance and mourning for the victims of the Lapu Lapu Day festival attack.

Bloomfield added that the city is currently reviewing its processes to ensure the safety of the events it hosts.

"We will work closely with local event organizers to identify these potential opportunities and monitor any provincial review as they look to modernize the Mental Health Act in the wake of this tragedy," Bloomfield said.

"We thank the organizers of this weekend’s Penticton Farmers’ Market for their proactive efforts, including stronger coordination with emergency services and enhanced security measures."