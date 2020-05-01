(Black Press Media file photo)

Security guard holds down suspect allegedly checking car doors in Colwood

RCMP reminds of dangers in engaging after security guard holds down suspect

An alert security guard nabbed a suspect just after midnight Friday morning.

In the early moments of May 1, West Shore RCMP received a call for help from a security guard working near the 300-block of Wale Rd in Colwood.

Officers arrived to find the guard holding down a male suspect who was said to be checking vehicles doors in the parking lot. Once caught, the suspect starting throwing items onto the grass. Police arrested the individual for mischief and theft. Discarded credit cards, driver’s licences and various other identity cards were seized by police. Police are continuing their investigation.

“We want to thank the security guard for calling us right away. If you are out and see something suspicious call us right away,” Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer, said in a statement. “The security guard was not injured in this case, however we don’t recommend anyone physically engaging with a suspect as this could be dangerous.”

READ ALSO: Cyclist stopped in Colwood for not wearing helmet, arrested for weapons possession


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada
Next story
Second fire in three days at Victoria heritage home

Just Posted

Second fire in three days at Victoria heritage home

Fire crews are back on scene for the second time since Tuesday

UPDATED: Two arrests made during Friday VicPD Strike Force operation

Victoria police take residents behind the scenes, live-tweet the operation

VicPD quickly locate high-risk missing boy

Youth found in Esquimalt shortly after police alerted the public

Security guard holds down suspect allegedly checking car doors in Colwood

RCMP reminds of dangers in engaging after security guard holds down suspect

Appeals court says 2011 article was ‘attack’ on Andrew Weaver, rules it was defamation

The article, Corruption of Climate Science Has Created 30 Lost Years, was written by Timothy Ball

VIDEO: George Jay teachers parade through Victoria to visit students

‘We’re visiting families where they are,’ principal says

POLL: Do you know anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19?

B.C. recorded 34 new positive tests for COVID-19 April 29, bringing the… Continue reading

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

Most Read