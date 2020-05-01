Security guard holds down suspect allegedly checking car doors in Colwood

An alert security guard nabbed a suspect just after midnight Friday morning.

In the early moments of May 1, West Shore RCMP received a call for help from a security guard working near the 300-block of Wale Rd in Colwood.

Officers arrived to find the guard holding down a male suspect who was said to be checking vehicles doors in the parking lot. Once caught, the suspect starting throwing items onto the grass. Police arrested the individual for mischief and theft. Discarded credit cards, driver’s licences and various other identity cards were seized by police. Police are continuing their investigation.

“We want to thank the security guard for calling us right away. If you are out and see something suspicious call us right away,” Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer, said in a statement. “The security guard was not injured in this case, however we don’t recommend anyone physically engaging with a suspect as this could be dangerous.”

