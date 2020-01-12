Tickets are on sale now for Victoria’s January visit from Skeletor and others as Monster Trucks fill Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. (Facebook/Skeletor Monster Truck)

See the show, ride in the trucks at Monster Truck Chaos in Victoria

The show takes place Jan. 25 and 26 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

What better way to spend time with the family, than by watching — and judging — a monster truck competition.

Monster Truck Chaos will see five, 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in a racing and freestyle competition on Jan. 25 and 26 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. The competition is then judged by the audience based on which truck has the loudest fans.

While Trevor Thors, director of events, can’t disclose how many tickets are still left he says sales are going great so hurry to not miss out.

READ ALSO: New boards, glass at Save-On-Foods arena to up excitement for fans

The event is centered around family fun and even features a freestyle motocross display. Riders will perform tricks such as cliffhangers, double seat grabs, superman seat grabs and the backflip.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and noon on Sunday, Thors says its a great opportunity to give all family members a chance to see the show.

READ ALSO: More than 80,000 people have claimed Elvis tribute artist as profession

“We definitely recommend earplugs — not just for youth, but for everyone,” says Thors. “It’s a very, very loud show.”

Make sure to bring some cash too, for a chance to ride in a monster truck. The event is indoors and exhaust fumes should be expected but will be regulated by staff on site.

Tickets to the show range from $15 to $29 and can be purchased online or at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Box Office. Visit selectyourtickets.com for your chance to see the show.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
