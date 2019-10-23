Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

RCMP in Burnaby are warning the public to keep cannabis-infused edibles out of reach of children, and properly labelled, after large seizure of illegal treats that looked like regular food. (Burnaby RCMP handout)
Mounties are warning people to be extra cautious when it comes to cannabis-infused edibles after a recent seizure revealed just how indistinguishable they can be from regular treats.

In August, Burnaby RCMP seized a number of cannabis-infused candies, potato chips and even mac and cheese from an illegal dispensary on Imperial Street near Royal Oak Avenue.

Although edibles were still illegal during the seizure, they became legal in Canada last week and are expected to be available for purchase in the coming months.

“When we seized these drugs we were struck at how similar they looked to store bought products” Cpl. Brett Cunningham said in a news release Wednesday. “We’re asking that if you have these kinds of edibles in your home that you are careful where you leave them and ensure they are not confused for non-cannabis products.”

Mounties warned that candy and other desserts can look attractive to children, and said that all edible cannabis products at home should be properly labelled and stored in child-resistant containers out of reach of children.

