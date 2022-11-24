Semi-truck rollover still disrupting traffic near Parksville weigh scale

A semi truck rollover Thursday afternoon continues to disrupt traffic just south of Parksville this morning.

According to a press release from the City of Parksville, they tanker truck overturned shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, resulting in a minor hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) spill. The incident occurred on the northbound on ramp, interchange 46. Parksville Fire Rescue responded to the incident and remains on scene to manage the incident.

Island Highway East (19A) from Herring Gull Way to Kay Road as well as the northbound off and on ramps at interchange 46 remain closed until the situation is concluded. Highway 19 is open in both directions.

On arrival at the scene, Parksville Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a small ground fire at the overturned unit. The driver was unharmed and out of the vehicle when Parksville Fire Rescue arrived. PFR implemented isolation distances and stabilized the incident and continues to intermittently cool the trailer and product with water, monitoring the temperature with thermal devices; the incident is now considered to be stable.

Parksville Fire Rescue is working with the product shipper and owner as well as Canadian Transport Emergency Centre (CANUTEC) and the B.C. Ministry of Environment to mitigate the hazards. The shipper has flown in a product specialist who is on site. Hazmat technicians from the Lower Mainland arrived at 1.30 a.m. and are working to secure the product so the vehicle can be recovered and removed. The department is working closely with City of Parksville operations department, Mainroad, RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, Emergency Management Oceanside and others to ensure safe mitigation.

Five additional fire departments are assisting with water shuttle to provide adequate water for the incident. Ru off is being contained in an adjacent holding pond.

Hydrogen peroxide quickly decomposes into water and oxygen and there was no serious and immediate threat to human life during the incident. Hydrogen peroxide can produce flame under certain circumstances if high concentrations are exposed to flammable materials. In a diluted form hydrogen peroxide is commonly kept in homes as a mild antiseptic. Its primary use industrially is for bleaching paper or pulpwood.

— NEWS Staff

car accidentParksville