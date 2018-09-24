RCMP Commissioner Beverley Busson speaks at the opening of the $40 million RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina on Wednesday, May 23, 2007.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe)

Senate seats filled in B.C., Saskatchewan

Canada’s newest senators are the first woman to lead the RCMP and a Cree Metis businessman

The first woman to hold the reins of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a Cree Metis businessman are the two newest members of the Senate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making the appointments to fill seats in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Beverley Busson will take the seat in B.C. and Martin Klyne will fill the vacancy in Saskatchewan.

Busson served as commissioner of the RCMP on an interim basis in 2006, which made her the first woman to hold the position.

She was part of the first wave of women to enter the force, and later she was one of the first female RCMP officers to work in plain clothes and undercover.

READ MORE: Trudeau picks woman to head up RCMP

Klyne served as chief operating officer of the company overseeing the Regina Pats Hockey Club, a lecturer at the First Nations University of Canada and publisher of two Postmedia Network Inc. newspapers — the Saskatoon StarPhoenix and Regina Leader-Post.

Trudeau has now appointed 40 senators since late 2015 on the advice of an arm’s-length board.

In a statement, Trudeau says he expects the two newest members of the upper chamber to “work diligently and with integrity to serve the best interests of the country and all Canadians.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Municipalities can help tent cities with provincial aid, says UBCM president
Next story
Trudeau urges leaders to follow Nelson Mandela’s example at UN tribute

Just Posted

Municipalities can help tent cities with provincial aid, says UBCM president

Provincial housing efforts can be facilitated on local level

LGBTQ activists, allies in Victoria counter anti-SOGI protest with rally of their own

Lower Mainland activists plan to protest SOGI on legislature lawn, Sept. 29

Bee-friendly farming earns Newman Farm a national award

Pollinator Advocate of Canada award given to Central Saanich farm

Bookstores fundraising four Victoria elementary school libraries

10th annual Adopt a School program runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 7, with four locations in Victoria

Victoria’s Jill Van Gyn of FATSO peanut butter to appear on Dragon’s Den

The company will be featured on the Sept. 27 episode of the popular show highlighting Canadian businesses

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

It’s shaping up to be quite a finish in CFL’s West Division standings

The Calgary Stampeders (10-2) are first, four points ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5).

WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on… Continue reading

Twice-convicted killer set to inherit multimillion-dollar company found guilty of father’s murder

A Toronto judge ruled that Dellen Millard is guilty of first-degree murder in death of his father,

Campaign seeks to add Farsi to B.C. school curriculum options

Group wants Farsi added to list of nine languages in policy covering second language requirements

Trudeau urges leaders to follow Nelson Mandela’s example at UN tribute

Peace summit in New York marks 100th birthday of former South African president

Senate seats filled in B.C., Saskatchewan

Canada’s newest senators are the first woman to lead the RCMP and a Cree Metis businessman

Newfoundland’s popular ‘merb’ys’ calendar is back

The calendar of burly, bearded mermen posing against scenic backdrops for charity returns

Cap rent increases at inflation rate, B.C. task force recommends

MLAs say drop annual increase that would allow 4.5% rise next year

Most Read