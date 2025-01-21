Senior B.C. First Nations chief calls Trump administration 'absolutely unbalanced'

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs also warns of dire ecological and economic threats

A senior First Nations leader urged unity in the face of an "absolutely unbalanced" U.S. administration under President Donald Trump.

"We are living in perilous times and as each hour, each day goes by, the uncertainty continues to grow," Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs said Tuesday (Jan. 21) in Vancouver. He later added that " we are staring into the abyss of uncertainty" in the face of climate change and threats from the United States.

"We have a government in the United States that is absolutely unbalanced and that is going to impact us. The Trump government has already very boldly expressed their interests in acquiring our water, our minerals...and has threatened tariffs that would absolutely crush the economy."

Phillip made these remarks as he, Terry Teegee, Regional Chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations and Cheryl Casimer, Chief of First Nations Summit, answered questions from the media before the start of the ninth gathering of First Nations Leaders. The meeting bringing together more than 200 participating First Nations serves perhaps as the most important forum in B.C. to discuss issues important to First Nations with representatives from various sectors and government.

While the leaders touched on non-tariff issues during their remarks, the threat of tariffs, possibly coming as early as Feb. 1, loomed large in their remarks. Teegee warned of a "downturn in many of the resources industries" in which First Nations participate if the United States imposes tariffs, "whether that's forestry, mining or what have you and that will affect our economy."

Casimer echoed Teegee's appeal for the inclusion of First Nations in Canada's response.

"There needs to be the understanding that First Nations are owners of the lands here in this province and that there is recognition of our rights and our title to these lands. Having said that, that is why we need to be full partners sitting at the table...may be the provincial government or the federal government in terms of decisions being made about what happens to these lands and what happens to these resources."

Premier David Eby, who will address the tariff issue at a separate news conference, said Canada's response needs to include representation from First Nations.

"That's certainly not up for debate, at least for British Columbia, and I know that the topic of tariffs and response to them will be key topics over the next couple of days and going forward with the (First Nations Leadership Council)."

These remarks come hours after Trump had suggested his administration could move ahead with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on Canadian imports on Feb. 1.

Trump delivered the deadline on Monday evening at the White House, when he signed a stack of unrelated executive orders.

“We are thinking in terms of 25 per cent on Mexico and Canada because they are allowing vast number of people, Canada is a very bad abuser also, vast numbers of people to come in and fentanyl to come in,” Trump said.

The February date comes after Trump officials, speaking anonymously, suggested to reporters that the Republican president would only sign a memorandum telling federal agencies to study trade issues, including alleged unfair trade and currency practices by Canada, Mexico and China.

An executive order from the president late Monday mandating the studies set an April 1 deadline for the reports — well after his suggestion that tariffs will happen in February.

Trump also said he may consider imposing a universal tariff on all countries.

“We’re not ready for that yet,” Trump said. “Essentially, all countries take advantage of the U.S.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly called it an “important moment for Canadians” after Trump announced the date.

-with files from Canadian Press