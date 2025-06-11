Senior carried from burning home as 'suspicious and targeted' B.C. blaze evacuates 8

Police looking for 2 suspects after overnight fire in Newton

Surrey police officers rescued two seniors from a house fire and "active explosions" in Newton overnight.

Police are now looking for two suspects in what they are describing as a "suspicious and targeted" blaze.

"Shortly before 1:45 a.m. on June 11, 2025, SPS frontline officers responded to reports from a resident in the 13400 block of 64 Avenue that a house on his street was on fire. Officers quickly arrived and encountered two vehicles and the front of a house on fire and active explosions happening," read a Surrey Police Service release Wednesday (June 11).

People living in the basement suite who had gotten out safely told police that there were still two elderly people inside the home.

"Officers ran to the back of the house that was quickly becoming engulfed in flames and managed to crawl through a small opening in a glass door they were able to break," noted the release. "Despite the house quickly filling with smoke and seeing the fire grow larger at the front of the house, officers searched the upper floor of the house and located two elderly residents. One of the residents was able to be escorted out the rear of the house, but the other had to be carried out by both officers."

Surrey Fire Service arrived shortly after. Eight people were evacuated from the home and were treated for smoke inhalation on the scene by paramedics.

SPS and Surrey Fire Service arson investigators are at the scene again on Wednesday morning to continue the investigation, but "at this early stage it is believed that the fire is suspicious and targeted."

The suspects, both believed to be male, were seen near the vehicles at the front of the home at the time the fire was believed to have started, police say.

Two dark-coloured sedans were seen driving away southbound on 134A Street, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fire or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage and were in the area of the 13400 block 64 Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 11, 2025, to contact Surrey Police Services non-emergency line at 604-599-0502 and quote file 25-47853 (SP) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.