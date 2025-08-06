UPDATE: Police get more information on senior cyclist on Island, who was pushed and crashed

Nanaimo RCMP say public tips helped them identify motorcyclist

UPDATE: In a subsequent press release, Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said the investigation led police to a Nanaimo residence.

Police attended on Sunday, Aug. 3, and were approached by a man who explained that “he touched the cyclist’s shoulder to avoid a collision and did not know the cyclist had fallen until he had seen the video on social media.”

He told the officer that he had previously called the Nanaimo detachment and left a message and his number explaining the situation, which Wade said police confirmed.

“We understand that this incident has caused concern in our community and we would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the motorcyclist,” she said in the press release.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: A senior on a bicycle crashed and fell after being pushed on a Nanaimo road over the long weekend.

Video posted to social media, time-stamped Saturday, Aug. 2 at 8:10 p.m., shows a trio of people on motorcycles passing a man on a bicycle with an attached cart. A motorcyclist can be seen pushing the cyclist, a 78-year-old man, who veered into the opposite lane, hit the curb and fell over.

In an e-mail, Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said the incident took place in the area of Departure Bay Road and Granite Park Road and the victim suffered "minor scrapes."

Wade said police have received a number of calls which helped to identify the motorcyclist, a 48-year-old man from Nanaimo. In addition, police have dash cam footage and are not seeking further assistance from the public.

"The investigation is ongoing, so nothing has been decided at this time," she said.

According to the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act, people operating motor vehicles should pass cyclists safely at a minimum distance of one metre.