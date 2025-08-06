 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

UPDATE: Police get more information on senior cyclist on Island, who was pushed and crashed

Nanaimo RCMP say public tips helped them identify motorcyclist
Karl Yu
Karl Yu
rcmp-nanaimo-rcmp-police-car-door-img_0181
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating an incident where a cyclist was pushed, crashed into a curb and fell.News Bulletin file photo

UPDATE: In a subsequent press release, Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said the investigation led police to a Nanaimo residence. 

Police attended on Sunday, Aug. 3, and were approached by a man who explained that “he touched the cyclist’s shoulder to avoid a collision and did not know the cyclist had fallen until he had seen the video on social media.” 

He told the officer that he had previously called the Nanaimo detachment and left a message and his number explaining the situation, which Wade said police confirmed.

“We understand that this incident has caused concern in our community and we would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the motorcyclist,” she said in the press release.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED: A senior on a bicycle crashed and fell after being pushed on a Nanaimo road over the long weekend.

Video posted to social media, time-stamped Saturday, Aug. 2 at 8:10 p.m., shows a trio of people on motorcycles passing a man on a bicycle with an attached cart. A motorcyclist can be seen pushing the cyclist, a 78-year-old man, who veered into the opposite lane, hit the curb and fell over.

In an e-mail, Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said the incident took place in the area of Departure Bay Road and Granite Park Road and the victim suffered "minor scrapes."

Wade said police have received a number of calls which helped to identify the motorcyclist, a 48-year-old man from Nanaimo. In addition, police have dash cam footage and are not seeking further assistance from the public.

"The investigation is ongoing, so nothing has been decided at this time," she said. 

According to the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act, people operating motor vehicles should pass cyclists safely at a minimum distance of one metre.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Karl Yu

About the Author: Karl Yu

I joined Black Press in 2010 and cover education, court and RDN. I am a Ma Murray and CCNA award winner.
Read more

More News

Vancouver Island wildfire grows to 538 hectares, fire service warns against 'interference'
Vancouver Island wildfire grows to 538 hectares, fire service warns against 'interference'
Despite 'good practices' bear makes repeated visits to Revelstoke camps
Despite 'good practices' bear makes repeated visits to Revelstoke camps
VIDEO: B.C.'s largest commercial-industrial solar panel rooftop shines in Coldstream
VIDEO: B.C.'s largest commercial-industrial solar panel rooftop shines in Coldstream