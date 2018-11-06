A car and an SUV collided on the highway in front of the Nanaimo Airport on Monday afternoon. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Senior who died in highway crash on Vancouver Island turned in front of oncoming traffic

RCMP say woman who died was from the Nanaimo area and was in her 80s

Police are continuing to investigate yesterday’s fatal crash in front of the Nanaimo Airport, but have determined that the woman who died made an unsafe turn.

Cpl. Mike Halskov of B.C. RCMP Traffic Services said a woman in her 80s, from the Nanaimo area, was the person killed in the crash.

She was travelling southbound, turned left and there was a collision with a northbound car. The male driver of that vehicle was taken to hospital for observation with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: One person dead after crash in front of Nanaimo Airport

“It appears it was a driver error on the part of the person turning left, in this case, the person who is now deceased,” Halskov said

He speculated that the woman misjudged the speed traffic was travelling toward her.

“The Motor Vehicle Act’s pretty clear about people turning left across traffic. They must wait until it is safe for them to proceed and if they don’t, sadly we have consequences like this that result in a fatality.”

The provincial government announced today that it is lowering speed limits on 15 sections of highway in B.C., including the Trans Canada Highway from Nanaimo to Duncan. Halskov said RCMP would have to wait for and compare data before determining if the lower speed limit would make the highway safer.

“Anytime you have a reduction in speed, you reduce the risk of injury and death where collisions are concerned…” he said. “As far as the officers out there that are working the highways, nothing really changes for us. We do what we’ve always done and we’re going to continue to enforce the posted speed limit.”


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Just Posted

Horse-drawn sleigh rides come to Victoria this holiday season

Traditional sleigh with snow runners modified for city streets

Search areas identified for missing Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff

A new witness has sparked the need for a dog search for a woman who went missing six years ago

Victoria council proposes five affordable housing strategies

The newly established council want to take ‘bold action’ against the housing crisis

New ALR legislation targets speculation, leaves farmland for farming

Agriculture minister Lana Popham introduced Bill 52 in legislature, Monday

Democrats Abroad to host election results screening in Victoria

Gathering at Sticky Wicket on Douglas begins at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 6

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Senior who died in highway crash on Vancouver Island turned in front of oncoming traffic

RCMP say woman who died was from the Nanaimo area and was in her 80s

Revamped animal cruelty laws insufficient, say Island advocates

Liberals tabled Bill C-84 in October

Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Most Read