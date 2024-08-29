Senior's teeth knocked out after baton assault in B.C. road-rage incident

North Vancouver RCMP releasing surveillance images of suspect, vehicle

North Vancouver RCMP is looking for the suspect in a road rage incident on Aug. 12, 2024. The suspect is allegedly to have hit the victim, a man in his 70s, with a baton, knocking out several teeth.

1 / 1 North Vancouver RCMP is looking for the suspect in a road rage incident on Aug. 12, 2024. The suspect is allegedly to have hit the victim, a man in his 70s, with a baton, knocking out several teeth. Advertisement

North Vancouver RCMP is looking for the suspect in a road-rage incident earlier in the month after a senior was attacked with a baton.

A man driving a black Tesla Model 3 was allegedly tailgating another vehicle and speeding on Aug. 12 in the 1400-block of Rupert Street, when the driver in front motioned to the Tesla driver to slow down, according to a North Vancouver RCMP release Thursday (Aug. 29).

The Tesla driver followed the other driver, a man in his 70s, until he pulled over and then allegedly hit the senior in the face with a baton. The victim was seriously injured and lost several teeth.

Police said the suspect fled northbound on Harbour Avenue. The suspect is described as a South Asian man in his 30s and the vehicle is described as a black Tesla Model 3 with black rims and red calipers.

North Vancouver RCMP is releasing surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle in hopes that either someone will recognize him or the suspect will do "the right thing" and come forward, Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

Police are looking for anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the areas of the 1400-block of Rupert Street, the 700 to 500 blocks of Mountain Highway and the 400-block of Harbour Avenue, between 3:50 and 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.