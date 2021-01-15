Sentencing date moved for Saanich nanny guilty of child porn charges

Johnathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges including sex-related offences against children and accessing, possessing and making or publishing child pornography. (Courtesy of Saanich Police)

The sentencing hearing for a Saanich nanny guilty of accessing child pornography and other sex crimes was adjourned Friday morning after he said he was experiencing abdominal pain and had been admitted to hospital.

Because his client wasn’t present, lawyer Donald McKay requested the delay. Crown prosecutor Paul Pearson noted that this was the second time Robichaud’s sentencing hearing would be adjourned, saying that he was “exceedingly concerned” and that the delays were taking a serious toll on the family of Robichaud’s victims. He agreed that they could not proceed, but asked that the sentencing get moved along “promptly.”

Johnathon Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty on July 3, 2020, to eight sex-related offences against children.

The charges stem from incidents starting in 2017 when a parent, who employed Robichaud as a nanny, came to Saanich Police to report her sons – both under 10 – may have been victims of sexual offences.

In 2018, police laid charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and making sexually explicit material available to a child. During their investigation police uncovered a significant number of images and videos containing sexually explicit material involving children, and added charges of accessing, possessing and making or publishing child pornography.

Robichaud, who is in his early 30s, lived in Greater Victoria for a significant period of time and had various employment and volunteer opportunities with youth, including positions with church groups, child care facilities and before-after school programs.

The new sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 1.

