Last month, Andrew Berry was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of daughters, Aubrey, 4 and Chloe Berry, 6. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don)

Sentencing date set for Oak Bay father convicted of killing his two daughters

Andrew Berry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder last month

The sentencing hearing for Andrew Berry, the Oak Bay father convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his two daughters, is scheduled for three days, starting on Dec. 16 in the Supreme Court of B.C.

On Sept. 26, Berry was found guilty of the murders after an almost six-month trial in front of a 12-person jury.

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, were found murdered in their father’s Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day in 2017. Berry was found injured in his bathtub.

RELATED: UPDATED: Oak Bay father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility ranges from 10 to 25 years.

The verdict comes with potential life sentences. The judge has the final decision, but the jury was told they can advise on parole eligibility and whether the sentences are served consecutively.

RELATED: Oak Bay Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family, friends of Aubrey and Chloe

Six jury members recommended 15 years of parole ineligibility consecutively for each murder count, two recommended 10 years served concurrently, and four had no recommendations.

Sentencing will occur in the Victoria Courthouse, where the judge will hear victim impact statements and determine Berry’s sentence.

With files from The Canadian Press


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
