Sentencing delayed for man who attacked VicPD dog

Uno later recovered from his injury and returned to work

VicPD service dog Uno was attacked by two suspects when police tried to apprehend them in 2016. His attacker was one of the first in Victoria to be convicted for the attack under the Justice for Animals in Service Act. (Submitted/VicPD)

Sentencing for one of the first Victoria men convicted of attacking a police dog has been delayed.

The man who attacked Uno, a member of the Victoria Police Department’s K9 unit, was due to appear in court on Thursday for the first day of sentencing, but due to personal reasons of the defense, the sentencing was adjourned to May 14.

On July 6, 2016, an officer stopped a vehicle at the Kingston and Menzie streets intersection and spotted drugs on the driver’s lap. Monte Tucker, who was known to the officer, was identified as the driver.

Tucker exited the vehicle and was about to be taken into custody when he assaulted the officer, got back in his car and began to drive away. Partially dragging the officer behind the car, the officer was able to free himself and place a call for backup.

Patrol and K9 officers arrived on scene and began searching for the suspect, eventually locating him with a companion in the 400-block of Quebec Street.

Subsequently, the pair began to fight with police, resulting in Uno, the police service dog, being released to assist with the arrest. Both suspects attacked Uno, striking him several times in the head and face.

Uno later recovered from his injuries and returned to work.

Tucker was charged and convicted of five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one count of resisting a peace officer and one count of willfully maiming a law enforcement animal.


