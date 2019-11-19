IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang holds up a photo of Sean McKenzie, 27, who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Belgian tourist Amelie Sakkalis, 28, near Boston Bar on Aug. 22, 2019. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Sentencing scheduled Tuesday for man who killed Belgian tourist

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Sakkalis near Boston Bar

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held Tuesday for the 27-year-old Oliver man who killed a Belgian tourist near Boston Bar in 2008.

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty in BC Supreme Court in New Westminster on Sept. 23 to killing 28-year-old Amelie Sakkalis in August 2018.

• READ MORE: Oliver man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

• READ MORE: First court date in Chilliwack for man accused of murdering Belgian tourist

Sakkalis’s body was found near Highway 1 north of Boston Bar on August 22, 2018 at approximately 7:45 p.m.

“Amelie’s murder was a shock to the community and even for our seasoned investigators,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang said.

Visit www.theprogress.com for an update on the case.

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cirque du Soleil brings dazzling ice show Axel to Victoria this spring
Next story
Showers ahead for Tuesday morning

Just Posted

Municipal watchdog call Victoria councillors’ request for salary increase is ‘boneheaded’

Grumpy Taxpayer$ wish to see reductions in councillor wages to meet local average

Cirque du Soleil brings dazzling ice show Axel to Victoria this spring

Axel includes acrobatics, ice skating, live music and more

Victoria woman reunited with lost family photos dating back to 1970s

‘You can watch their family grow up in these photos,’ says woman who found the box of forgotten photos

New, feature-length documentary on missing woman Emma Fillipoff comes out next year

The film follows Fillipoff’s disappearance and the ongoing investigation

VIDEO: Oak Bay High soccer turf closed indefinitely as plastic sheds into Bowker Creek

Resident stumbles on Bowker Creek plastic contamination

VIDEO: The sticky truth about winter moths and how Greater Victoria arborists fight them

Winter moths have ‘killed a lot of trees’ across the region, says Oak Bay arborist

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 18

UPDATED: Vancouver Island’s Joe gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty case

Melissa Tooshley expected in court on Thursday in same case

Midget no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

B.C. pushes for greater industry ‘transparency’ in gasoline pricing

Legislation responds to fuel price gap of up to 13 cents

Canadian universities encourage exchange students in Hong Kong to head home

UBC said 11 of its 32 students completing programs in Hong Kong have already left

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

EDITORIAL: It’s time to face the truth on drug use

The homeless don’t own the drug epidemic

Woman ‘horrified’ after being told to trek 200 kilometres home from Kamloops hospital

‘I can’t get from Kamloops back to 100 Mile House injured, confused… no shoes, no clothes whatsoever’

Most Read