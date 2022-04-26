The Victoria Police Department said a pair of separate incidents resulted in a significant police presence Monday at an apartment building on Gorge Road East. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff file photo)

Separate investigations keep VicPD on Gorge Road East scene all day Monday

Police investigating an assault with a weapon and a firearms cases

The Victoria Police Department has launched a pair of investigations after separate incidents resulted in a significant police presence at a building in the 200 block of Gorge Road East in the early hours of Monday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., police responded to the scene after receiving a report that an individual had been assaulted with a weapon and sent to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, VicPD stated in a release.

Officers identified a second individual involved in the incident and located them near the scene, also with non-life threatening injuries. Both individuals were treated in hospital and later arrested and released pending further investigation, though police provided no details on why either individual was arrested.

At the same time police were investigating the assault with a weapon, the Greater Victoria Emergency Response team was at the same multi-unit residential building conducting a firearms investigation in a different unit.

VicPD officers remained on scene for much of the day executing search warrants as part of both investigations.

Both incidents remain under investigation, and anyone with information on either are encouraged to contact police at (250) 995-7654, extension 1, anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

