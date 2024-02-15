Serial Victoria rental scammer sentenced to 3.5 years

Prospective tenants learned the unit they rented was actually a short-term vacation rental

A man convicted of seven counts of fraud faces 42 months in jail.

Brandon Wildman, 43, defrauded nine victims of over $9,000 in damage deposits and first month’s rent payments between March and July 2022, the Victoria Police Department said in a news release

READ ALSO: Victoria police ‘misled’ justice system officials, collapsing $30M drug case

Officers began a coordinated investigation in August that year after noticing similar suspect descriptions in reported rental scams.

Investigators determined that Wildman met with prospective tenants, showed them units in various downtown apartment buildings and took damage or security deposits ranging from $750 to $2,250.

He used several aliases and took payment by cash or e-transfer. Sometimes, he would sign a written lease agreement with the prospective tenants, occasionally providing a key fob.

READ ALSO: Police seek victims of prolific Victoria rental scams

As the move-in date approached, Wildman would cease communication with the prospective tenants, some of whom found out that the unit they rented was a short-term vacation rental.

On Feb. 12, Wildman was sentenced to 42 months in jail and was ordered to pay restitution to the victims. Police recommend residents visit the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre online to avoid scams.