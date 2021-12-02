Series of storms caused ‘dramatic changes’ to runs at southern B.C. ski hill

Manning Park Resort has pushed back their opening date due to rainfall damage and travel restrictions from the series of storms that hit southern B.C.

“We are faring well and rolling with all the developments as best we can,” the resort said in an email. They also reported they have experienced “some dramatic changes on the ski runs.”

Manning is located on Highway 3 and has been at the epicentre of many weather-related events along the route, from power outages to landslides and evacuation alerts.

“We are grateful for all the hard work of the highway and construction crews that are working diligently to repair our roads and keep them safe for us. We encourage everyone to follow DriveBC for updates and to adhere to all advisories and recommendations to limit travel until deemed safe.”

It’s a travel advisory that’s keeping them closed until Dec. 17, five days passed their original opening date of Dec. 12.

In the meantime they are working on repairing those damaged runs with heavy machinery and extra hours.

“We have already made great progress in repairing the runs and parking lot.”

Anyone who has purchased passes for the original opening weekend can email alpine@manningpark.com or call 604-668-5922 to transfer a purchase to an alternate date within the 2021/2022 winter season. For changes to pre-purchased accommodation, email info@manningpark.com or call 604-668-5922.

