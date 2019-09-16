UPDATE: One man dies in Saanich collision

Police are asking people to avoid the intersection at Cumberland and Union roads

Police have closed off the area near the Cumberland and Union roads intersection (Kendra Crighton/ News Staff)

The Saanich Police Department is investigating a fatal collision between a car and a motorcycle that occurred this afternoon around noon.

A car and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Cumberland and Union roads, and Saanich Police confirmed that the motorcycle driver died on scene.

A witness on scene told Black Press he’d seen the motorcyclist receiving chest compressions.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, and is being investigated for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

“This is a terrible crash that has taken away a man from his family,” said Saanich Police spokesperson Sgt. Julie Fast. “Our sincerest condolences are extended to them all.”

Coroners are currently on scene, and police have taped off the intersection as the investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the event or has information about similar events in the area are asked to contact the Saanich Police at 250 -475-4321

