Serious car crash downs tree, slows section of Sooke Road

Highway reopened as of 10 a.m.

A serious car crash closed a section of Sooke Road at Woodlands Road early Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

A serious car crash that downed a tree across Sooke Road early Tuesday (Sept. 7) congested traffic in the area throughout the morning.

RCMP announced they and emergency crews were on scene at the intersection of Sooke and Woodlands roads at 3 a.m. By shortly before 4 a.m., police said a detour had been established while the highway remained closed.

Single-lane alternating traffic was established during the morning’s rush hour, and the area was fully reopened by 10 a.m.

READ ALSO: ‘Hundreds, if not close to 1000’ unmasked students seen partying on UVic campus Sunday night

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashSooke