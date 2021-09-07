Serious car crash downs tree, slows section of Sooke Road

A serious car crash that downed a tree across Sooke Road early Tuesday (Sept. 7) congested traffic in the area throughout the morning.
RCMP announced they and emergency crews were on scene at the intersection of Sooke and Woodlands roads at 3 a.m. By shortly before 4 a.m., police said a detour had been established while the highway remained closed.
Single-lane alternating traffic was established during the morning’s rush hour, and the area was fully reopened by 10 a.m.
More to come.
