Serious Comox Valley crash involving logging truck closes Highway 19 ramp

Reports indicate a logging truck lost its load on top of a pickup truck Tuesday (May 24) afternoon in the Comox Valley on the on-ramp to Highway 19. Photo by Pamela Tessmann

A serious crash involving a logging truck and a pickup truck has closed the northbound on-ramp to Highway 19 off Cumberland Road Tuesday (May 24) afternoon.

According to Comox Valley RCMP, the road is blocked and they are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Reports indicate the logging truck lost its load on top of a truck and emergency personnel are on scene including the Cumberland Fire Department and the Comox Valley RCMP.

Traffic Advisory: The northbound onramp to Highway 19 off Cumberland Road in Courtenay is currently blocked after a report of a serious collision. Please avoid the area. — Comox Valley RCMP (@comoxvalleyrcmp) May 24, 2022

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information from official sources becomes available.



