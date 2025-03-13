2 people dead after serious incident on North Island

A significant hailstorm in the area at the time is believed to be a contributing factor, police say

Two people are dead after a single motor vehicle collision north of Campbell River near Brown's Bay on Wednesday afternoon (March 12).

At around 3 p.m., a newer model Honda SUV that was travelling southbound on the North Island Highway left the road and collided with trees, according to Campbell River RCMP. Four occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Two passengers suffered minor injuries and were transported to local hospital while the driver and another passenger succumbed to injuries at the scene, police say.

The accident is still under investigation by the Campbell River RCMP, but it is believed that a significant hailstorm in the area at the time was a contributing factor.

"The Campbell River RCMP wishes to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and the community of the victims," said Const. Maury Tyre, of the Campbell River RCMP in a March 13 media release. "We appreciate the public and media providing them time and space in these difficult times."

More to come ...