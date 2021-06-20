Seven days of sun set to shine on Greater Victoria

The weather forecasts says sun will shine on Greater Victoria for at least the next week.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada says temperatures Sunday and Monday will be 5 to 10 degrees above season averages on the south coast.

The normal average high is 20C with lows at 11C for this time of year.

The statement indicates will peak in the low 30s Monday before the ridge associated with the warm spell starts shifting inland on Tuesday.

However, the sun is slated to shine straight through to next weekend for Greater Victoria. The high temperatures return Friday with an expected 28C and Saturday predicted at 30C.

