The BC SPCA is hoping you can help little Daryl make a full recovery after he suffered painful injuries from a serious dog attack. Photo Supplied

The BC SPCA is hoping you can help little Daryl make a full recovery after he suffered painful injuries from a serious dog attack. Photo Supplied

Seven-month-old Island puppy needs your help after breaking jaw in dog attack

Campbell River SPCA looking for donations to help puppy Daryl

Campbell River SPCA is asking for donations to help an injured puppy.

The BC SPCA is hoping you can help little Daryl make a full recovery after he suffered painful injuries from a serious dog attack.

The seven-month-old Shih Tzu-English Springer Spaniel cross suffered a broken jaw after being attacked by a larger dog and his owners surrendered the dog to the BC SPCA in Campbell River so that he could receive the urgent medical treatment he needed.

“Daryl’s broken jaw required plating, which cost $1,650,” says Stephanie Arkwright, manager of the BC SPCA in Campbell River. “His recovery is expected to take at least three or four more weeks.”

Petsecure Pet Health Insurance hears about unexpected injuries that can happen anywhere. They were touched by Daryl’s story and are matching up to $2,000 in donations towards medical care.

Arkwright says that despite the trauma he has experienced, Daryl is a happy-go-lucky pup who loves everyone he meets. “His foster family has nothing but positive things to say about him,” she says. “Daryl still loves other dogs, he gets along with cats and children. He hasn’t let this incident slow him down – he is a wonderful little dog and will be an amazing candidate for adoption once healed.”

Arkwright says the BC SPCA is grateful to generous animal lovers who ensure that animals like Daryl get the emergency care they need.

If you can help Daryl and other animals in need at the BC SPCA, please visit medical.spca.bc.ca.

RELATED: Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

SPCA reconnect dog with her owners after Lytton fire


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCA

Previous story
COVID-19 cases reported on four new flights through Victoria
Next story
Late-night Nanaimo ferry sailings cancelled as Queen of New Westminster re-assigned

Just Posted

George Jay Elementary is the site of the newest COVID-19 cluster in Greater Victoria schools. (Black Press Media file photo)
New COVID-19 cluster declared at Victoria elementary school

Passengers on four more flights through Victoria may have been exposed to cases of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 cases reported on four new flights through Victoria

Capital Regional District staff have released a short-term plan that lays some initial steps on implementing the solid waste management plan, which was approved last spring and aims to reduce overall waste by about a third by 2030. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD framework lays out waste reduction priorities

Chase Thompson had a hit early for the Tide. (Photo by Christian J. Stewart)
The Tide turns for a 9-6 win over Victoria Mariners at Royal Athletic Park