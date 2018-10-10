Seven straight days of sunshine to warm Victoria

Unseasonably warm temperatures in forecast, with no rain in sight

While fall is well underway in other parts of the country, where some are even seeing the first sign of flurries, a whole lots of sunshine is in store across Greater Victoria.

Sunny skies and a steady temperature of 14 C are forecasted for the South Island until late October, with not a day of rain in sight, according to The Weather Network.

RELATED: Saanich farmer adapts to weather climate change

Cloudy periods are expected here and there, but the sun will never be far from sight and evenings are expected to be clear with little cloud cover and lows of just 9 C.

